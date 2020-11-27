madridActualizado:
El servicio de Spotify está experimentando problemas que la compañía ha empezado a investigar y que impiden que los usuarios puedan acceder a la plataforma de 'streaming' y reproducir su música con normalidad, con especial incidencia en países europeos como España.
La compañía ha compartido a través de Twitter que ha detectado "que algo no va bien", y que actualmente lo están investigando. Los problemas con el servicio empezaron a notarse hacia las 10:00 horas de este viernes, como recoge el portal Down Detector. Esta caída del servicio afecta a los usuarios de todo el mundo, pero tiene una especial incidencia en Europa.
En concreto, en países como España, Reino Unido, Países Bajos y Suecia, donde resulta difícil iniciar sesión y reproducir música, aunque otros usuarios informan de problemas en la reproducción con Sonos.
