Arqueólogos griegos hallan en Creta una tumba intacta de más de 1.400 años de antiguedad

Arqueólogos griegos han hallado una tumba intacta del periodo minoico postpalacial, en los alrededores de la ciudad de Ierápetra, en el sur de la isla de Creta, según anunció hoy en un comunicado el Ministerio de Cultura.
En el interior de la tumba había tres espacios distintos: en el situado en la parte sur fue hallado un sarcófago de piedra en cuyo interior había el esqueleto de una persona adulta bien conservado.
Al lado del esqueleto había 14 regaderas, una crátera con su base y una copa, todos de cerámica.
En el espacio situado en la parte norte se halló otro sarcófago, que estaba roto pero se recuperaron todas sus piezas.
El sarcófago, con forma de bañera, contenía un esqueleto descompuesto de una persona adulta.
A su lado, los arqueólogos encontraron otras seis regaderas y dos vasijas pequeñas de cerámica de gran valor artístico.
Según demuestran las cerámicas halladas, la tumba data del periodo 1.400-1.200 a.C.
"Es muy importante que la tumba estuviera intacta, porque nos dará información preciosa sobre aquel periodo", declaró la directora del departamento del Servicio Arqueológico de Lasithi, Jrysula Sofianú.
La arqueóloga recalcó que el hallazgo de la tumba permitirá organizar las investigaciones en la región, donde hasta ahora no había yacimientos arqueológicos.
La tumba fue descubierta por casualidad cuando un habitante de la región avisó al departamento de arqueología del hallazgo de un pozo, en un olivar, de 1,20 metros de diámetro y 2,50 metros de profundidad.
Sofianú explicó que los arqueólogos hicieron inmediatamente una excavación y descubrieron la tumba, a la que se accedía a través de ese pozo. EFE
