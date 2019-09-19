Público
Astronomía Una bola de fuego cruza el cielo en provincias de Córdoba, Sevilla y Cádiz

En un principio, la bola de fuego parece de menores dimensiones que la divisada el pasado lunes. El fenómeno será estudiado por los detectores que la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa, que opera en distintos puntos de Andalucía y Castilla-La Mancha.

Captura de pantalla de la 'bola de fuego' provocada por una roca de asteroide. / EUROPA PRESS

Captura de pantalla de la 'bola de fuego' provocada por una roca de asteroide el pasado lunes. / EUROPA PRESS

Una bola de fuego procedente de un asteroide ha sido vista la noche del miércoles sobre el cielo de las provincias de Córdoba, Cádiz y Sevilla, aunque en principio parece de menores dimensiones que la divisada el pasado lunes en Huelva, Sevilla, Córdoba y Badajoz.

Emergencias del Ayuntamiento de Sevilla ha informado de que según el astrofísico José María Madiedo del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC) se trata de una roca de menor tamaño que la del lunes, que entró en la atmósfera a 61.000 kilómetros por hora.

En este último caso y a falta de ser estudiada en profundidad, se ha desintegrado a más altitud, tras ser vista por varias personas en las provincias de Córdoba, Sevilla y Cádiz.

El fenómeno será estudiado por los detectores que la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa, que opera en distintos puntos de Andalucía y Castilla-La Mancha.

Estos detectores trabajan en el marco del Proyecto SMART, y tienen como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo, con lo que registran y estudian el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Sol.

