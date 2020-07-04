MADRIDActualizado:
Este domingo, 5 de julio, tendrá lugar un eclipse penumbral de Luna, que será visible en gran parte del mundo, incluida España.
El inicio del eclipse de penumbra tendrá lugar a las 3.07 horas UTC (5.07 hora peninsular española) y será visible en África, sur y oeste de Europa, Sudamérica, sur y este de Norteamérica y el Pacífico sur.
El fenómeno, cuyo máximo será sobre las 4.28 horas (6.28 en España), terminará a las 5.49 horas (7.49 hora peninsular), siendo visible en sus últimas fases en el extremo occidental de África, América y el Pacífico.
Según explica el Observatorio Astronómico Nacional (OAN), se trata del tercer eclipse penumbral de Luna de este 2020. El primero tuvo lugar el 10 de enero y hubo otro el 5 de junio. Ambos fueron visibles desde España. El eclipse de este 5 de julio no será el último, pues habrá otro el 30 de noviembre.
A este nuevo eclipse se suma el anular de Sol del pasado 21 de junio, que no fue visible en España, y el eclipse total solar que se producirá el 14 de diciembre, que tampoco se podrá ver desde España.
