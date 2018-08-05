Durante este fin de semana (3-5 de agosto) se podrá observar a simple vista a cuatro de los planetas que comparten sistema solar con la Tierra. De esta forma, justo después de la puesta de sol, si miramos al cielo, podremos ver alineados a Venus, Júpiter, Saturno y Marte.
Sin contar con la Luna, Venus será el astro que más brille en el cielo durante la noche.
Júpiter, por su parte, situado 5,2 veces más lejos del sol que la tierra, podrá verse por encima de la luna. A una altura similar, podremos ver brillar a Saturno que, de los cuatro planetas, es el que más lejos se encuentra de nuestra posición espacial.
Y, por último, Marte se podrá vislumbrar en una situación mucho más baja y hacia el este. El planeta rojizo ya paso por la situación más cercana a la tierra el pasado 27 de julio, pero aún se sitúa lo suficientemente cerca como para poder apreciar su presencia.
Conforme vayan pasando los días, los planetas irán separándose cada vez más y, además, su brillo irá apagándose paulatinamente.
