Avistan el paso de una bola de fuego sobre el sur peninsular a 72.000 Km/h

La elevada velocidad provocó un brusco rozamiento con el aire que hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente.

Una bola de fuego recorre los cielos de Andalucía.
Una bola de fuego recorre los cielos de Andalucía. Proyecto Smart.

Los detectores del Proyecto SMART, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), desde los observatorios astronómicos de Sevilla y La Sagra y Sierra Nevada (Granada) confirmaron haber registrado el paso de una bola de fuego por el sur peninsular a 72.000 km/hora.

Según el análisis del investigador principal del proyecto SMART, José María Madiedo, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), la bola de fuego fue grabada el pasado viernes a las 23:23 horas y pudo ser vista por multitud de personas, sobre todo desde el sur del país.

Debido a esta elevada velocidad, el brusco rozamiento con el aire hizo que la roca se volviese incandescente cuando se encontraba a una altura de unos 87 kilómetros sobre la provincia de Córdoba.

Desde allí el bólido avanzó en dirección noroeste, para extinguirse cuando se encontraba a una altitud de unos 29 kilómetros casi sobre la vertical de la localidad cordobesa de Doña Mencía.

Los detectores del proyecto SMART operan en el marco de la Red de Bólidos y Meteoros del Suroeste de Europa (SWEMN), que tiene como objetivo monitorizar continuamente el cielo con el fin de registrar y estudiar el impacto contra la atmósfera terrestre de rocas procedentes de distintos objetos del Sistema Solar.

