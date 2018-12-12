Público
Cambio climático Las construcciones del Ártico están en peligro por el deshielo del permafrost

Daña de forma crítica las infraestructuras, lo que representa una grave amenaza para la explotación de recursos naturales y para el desarrollo sostenible de las comunidades del Ártico.

Un edificio de apartamentos en Chersky, Rusia, parcialmente destruido por deshielo del hielo congelado en una de sus secciones / Vladimir Romanovsky

En 2050, aproximadamente tres cuartas partes de la población actual en el área del permafrost en el Ártico podrán verse afectadas por daños en sus infraestructuras debido al cambio climático, según un estudio liderado por la Universidad de Oulu (Finlandia) y publicado en Nature Communications.

Este deshielo cercano a la superficie daña de forma crítica las infraestructuras, lo que representa una grave amenaza para la explotación de recursos naturales y para el desarrollo sostenible de las comunidades del Ártico. Debido a la creciente relevancia económica y ambiental de esta zona del planeta, los científicos subrayan la necesidad de información precisa sobre los riesgos en estas construcciones.

El 70% de las construcciones, en peligro

Los investigadores evaluaron los riesgos de las estructuras de ingeniería para 2050. Según apuntan sus resultados, la mayoría de la población panártica (aproximadamente cuatro millones de personas) y el 70% de las infraestructuras de transporte e industriales están en áreas con alto riesgo de deshielo del permafrost, incluso si las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero se estabilizaran o se redujesen.

El 45% de los campos de extracción de hidrocarburos en el Ártico ruso están en regiones con suelos inestables 

El estudio indica que un tercio de esta infraestructura panártica y el 45% de los campos de extracción de hidrocarburos en el Ártico ruso se encuentran en regiones donde la inestabilidad del suelo relacionada con el deshielo podría causar daños graves al entorno de sus construcciones.

Además, según resaltan los autores, sus conclusiones demuestran la necesidad de evaluaciones de riesgo detalladas en las infraestructuras de un mundo que se calienta.

