Los casos de cáncer diagnosticados en España van a alcanzar 277.234, un 12% más que en el año 2015, cuando se diagnosticaron 247.771, según el informe realizado por la Sociedad Española de Oncología Médica (SEOM), con datos de la Red Española de Registros de Cáncer (REDECAN), GLOBOCAN 2018 y el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Este incremento, en el que se destaca el de cáncer de pulmón en las mujeres, que se sitúa por primera vez como el tercero en incidencia, se debe a factores como el aumento poblacional, el envejecimiento, la exposición a factores de riesgo como el tabaco, el alcohol, la obesidad y el sedentarismo, así como a la implantación de programas de detección precoz que, si son adecuados, condicionan un aumento de número de casos pero suponen una reducción de la mortalidad.
El número de nuevos casos de cáncer diagnosticados en España en 2019 alcanzará los 277.234 (161.064 en hombres y 116.170 en mujeres), un 12% más que en el año 2015 cuando se diagnosticaron 247.771 casos (148.827 en hombres y 98.944 en mujeres) https://t.co/bIF2m5mUPP #dmcancer19— SEOM (@_SEOM) 28 de enero de 2019
"Hemos visto que en los últimos cuatro años ha habido un incremento del 12% en los casos de cáncer y uno de los datos más llamativos es que si vemos los datos de mujeres y hombres, es casi un 18% más en mujeres, y un 8% más en hombres, todo ello a expensas del cáncer de pulmón como consecuencia del hábito tabáquico y del envejecimiento", ha comentado la presidenta de SEOM, Ruth Vera.
A nivel general, los cánceres más frecuentes diagnosticados en España en 2019 serán los de colon y recto (44.937 nuevos casos), próstata (34.394), mama (32.536), pulmón (29.503) y vejiga (24.819). A mucha distancia le siguen los linfomas no Hodgkin y los tumores de cavidad oral y faringe, páncreas y estómago.
En este punto, Vera ha llamado la atención sobre el hecho de que por primera vez el cáncer de pulmón se ha situado como el tercero en incidencia en mujeres, siendo además el que más muertes causas del conjunto de tumores, tanto en hombres como en mujeres.
