Este lunes India ha lanzado con éxito su misión Chandrayaan-2 al inexplorado polo sur de la Luna, el segundo intento del proyecto más ambicioso hasta ahora de la agencia espacial india.
Se trata de la segunda misión de exploración lunar de la India diseñada después de que su versión anterior, el Chandrayaan-1, fuera puesto en la órbita lunar en noviembre de 2008.
El lanzamiento de la misión lunar con el cohete GSLV Mark III se produjo como estaba programado a las 14.43 horas (09.13 GMT) desde la plataforma de lanzamiento del Centro Espacial de Satish Dhawan, en el sur del país, según mostró en directo durante la cuenta atrás la organización de Investigación Espacial de la India (ISRO).
"Satélite separado", informó la ISRO entre aplausos 17 minutos después del lanzamiento, confirmando el éxito de la operación.
El primer intento de lanzamiento había sido programado para la madrugada del pasado lunes 15, pero a causa de un problema en el sistema del vehículo de lanzamiento la misión fue abortada apenas una hora antes del despegue.
"El Chandrayaan 2 está listo para llevar mil millones de sueños a la Luna, ¡ahora más fuerte que nunca! Únanse a nosotros para el lanzamiento", anunció la agencia espacial tres días después de abortar el primer intento.
Esta misión pretende explorar el polo sur de la superficie lunar y descubrir más sobre la composición mineral del satélite y la presencia de agua.
