El vehículo de aterrizaje lunar indio Vikram ha sido finalmente localizado tras unas intensas horas de incertidumbre sin noticias del aparato, aunque por el momento no se ha logrado establecer contacto con el instrumental del Vikram.
Si India consigue finalmente establecer contacto, se convertirá en el cuarto país tras Estados Unidos, Rusia y China que logra un alunizaje exitoso.
El jefe de la Organización India de Investigación Espacial, K Sivan ha explicado que el contacto se perdió en la mañana del sábado cuando realizaba la maniobra de alunizaje cerca del polo sur del satélite. La comunicación se interrumpió a solo 2,1 kilómetros de la superficie lunar.
'Chandrayaan' significa "vehículo lunar en sánscrito"
"Sí. Hemos localizado en vehículo en la superficie lunar. Tiene que haber sido un aterrizaje duro", ha explicado Sivan en declaraciones a la agencia de noticias india PTI. Por el momento se desconoce si el vehículo ha sufrido daños.
La localización se ha realizado gracias al vehículo de órbita lunar Chandrayaan-2, que ha tomado una imagen termal en la que se puede detectar el vehículo en superficie. "No hay comunicación aún. Estamos intentando contactar. Pronto habra información", ha apuntado Sivan.
La misión fue lanzada el 22 de julio e incluía un vehículo rover para exploración de la superficie lunar de 14 días que viaja dentro del módulo Vikram. La agencia espacial ha subrayado que pase lo que pase ya la misión ha logrado entre el 90 y el 95% de sus objetivos.
