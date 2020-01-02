Público
Ciencia Los 100 años de Isaac Asimov: cinco ejemplos de su sabiduría

Fallecido en 1992, el erudito estadounidense de origen ruso tiene en su haber muchas frases célebres. Aquí te dejamos una selección de cinco, que describen su visión de la vida y el mundo.

Centenario del nacimiento del científico y escritor Isaac Asimov. / WIKIPEDIA

Este 2 de enero se cumplen 100 años del nacimiento, en 1920, del escritor y bioquímico Isaac Asimov, conocido por ser un prolífico autor de obras de ciencia ficción, historia y divulgación científica

1. "La parte más triste de la vida en este momento es que la ciencia reúne el conocimiento más rápidamente que la sociedad reúne la sabiduría." 

2. "En la vida, a diferencia del ajedrez, el juego continuó después del jaque mate". 

3. "Una idea pobre bien escrita es probablemente más aceptada que una buena idea pobremente escrita". 

4. "La vida es agradable. La muerte es pacífica. Es la transición la que es problemática". 

5. "La frase más emocionante que se puede oír en ciencia, cuando se anuncia un nuevo descubrimiento no es Eureka (lo encontré), sino es extraño. 

