Los investigadores Universidad de Bath, Reino Unido, han realizado un estudio donde se pone en relieve que los efectos de la ingesta del alcohol siguen presentes al día siguiente a pesar de tener menos alcohol en sangre, es decir, que la resaca dura más "de lo que se piensa".
"Nuestros hallazgos demuestran que la resaca puede tener graves consecuencias para la realización de actividades cotidianas, como la conducción y las habilidades laborales, como la concentración y la memoria", ha declarado Sally Adams, autora principal.
En concreto, los investigadores han puesto de manifiesto que las personas con resaca tienen peor atención, memoria y habilidades psicomotoras, como la coordinación y la velocidad en comparación con cuando están sobrios.
"En nuestra revisión de 19 estudios encontramos que la resaca alteraba la velocidad psicomotora, la memoria a corto y largo plazo y la atención sostenida. El rendimiento alterado en estas habilidades refleja una concentración y concentración deficientes , disminución de la memoria y tiempos de reacción reducidos el día después de una noche de consumo excesivo de alcohol. Nuestra revisión también indicó investigaciones limitadas e inconsistentes sobre la resaca del alcohol y la necesidad de estudios futuros en el campo", ha destacado la autora,
Por ejemplo, se suele esperar hasta estar seguro de no seguir bajo los efectos del alcohol para conducir -si se consume por la noche hasta la mañana siguiente-; pero los resultados ponen de manifiesto que los individuos podrían seguir afectado en los procesos cognitivos, incluso después de que el alcohol haya salido del torrente sanguíneo.
Además, los investigadores advierten de que a pesar de que en trabajos tienen "políticas claras en relación con la intoxicación alcohólica", pocos cubren los efectos del alcohol al día siguiente. Para ciertos trabajos, los empleados deben estar conscientes de los efectos reales que pueden tener las resacas, y deberían considerar la revisión de las pautas por razones de seguridad.
