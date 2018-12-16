Desarrollan un nuevo modelo matemático para encontrar agujeros negros

La explicación matemática al Universo ha puesto en ocasiones contra las cuerdas a la física teórica. Hace cuatro años, por ejemplo, la profesora Laura Mersini-Houghton de la Universidad de Carolina del Norte (EE UU) probaba matemáticamente la imposibilidad de que existan fenómenos como los agujeros negros en ciertas regiones del espacio. Sin embargo, recientemente, se detectaron por primera vez las denominadas ondas gravitatorias generadas por la fusión de dos agujeros negros, descubrimiento que propició el premio Nobel de Física en 2017.

Motivada por esta circunstancia, la comunidad científica continúa discutiendo cómo explicar matemáticamente estos fenómenos. Y en este contexto, un equipo de matemáticos de las universidades de Córdoba (Jonatan Herrera), de Málaga (José Luis Flores) y de la Federal de Santa Catarina en Brasil (Ivan P. Costa e Silva) proponen un modelo matemático más amplio que las aproximaciones clásicas utilizadas habitualmente por la física teórica, que amplía las posibilidades de caracterización de los tipos de agujeros negros en distintas regiones.

Estos son analizados mediante modelos matemáticos sofisticados, cuya traducción permite delimitar la gran variedad de posibles tipos de agujeros negros, una tarea que no es simple. Los detalles del modelo se han publicado en el Journal of High Energy Physics.

Según el modelo, conocer las regiones del espacio que 'escapan' del agujero negro permite establecer las que forman parte de él

En los últimos cincuenta años, desde que Albert Einstein formulara sus primeras teorías sobre los agujeros negros, han aparecido diversas formas de traducir cómo se entienden matemáticamente, pero la novedad que introduce esta investigación radica en que es un modelo general, "más amplio que los existentes hasta ahora, y por tanto permite incrementar el espectro de estudio y consecuentemente estudiar la presencia de agujeros negros en nuevas regiones", según comenta el profesor Herrera.

El modelo matemático aúna diferentes formulaciones sobre el espacio-tiempo, y se basa en la idea de que el establecimiento de qué región pertenece al agujero negro se puede hacer determinando qué regiones del espacio "escapan" del mismo.

Lo que han hecho los autores es definir una región lejana del agujero negro (denominada null infinity) que permita determinar desde qué regiones del espacio es posible alejarse tanto como se quiera del centro del agujero negro.

Referencia bibliográfica

Silva, IPCE; Flores, JL; Herrera, J. "A novel notion of null infinity for c-boundaries and generalized black holes". Journal of High Energy Physics, 2018. DOI: 10.1007/JHEP09(2018)123.