Despega con éxito la misión europea Cheops para el estudio de los exoplanetas

La misión europea Cheops para el estudio de los exoplanetas ha despegado este miércoles en un lanzador Soyuz-Fregat desde el Puerto Espacial de Kurú en Guayana Francesa.
El cohete Soyuz ha comenzado su viaje a las 05:54 hora local (08:54 GMT) en un segundo intento, después de que ayer se cancelara la operación por un fallo en uno de sus componentes.
Si bien la fase del despegue hoy se ha producido según lo previsto, el éxito de la puesta en órbita de Cheops no se conocerá hasta dentro de unas dos horas, cuando el satélite se separe del cohete a las 8:17 hora local (11:17 GMT) y una media hora después envíe la señal al Instituto Nacional de Técnica Aeroespacial (INTA), situado en Torrejón de Ardoz (Madrid).
Liftoff of Soyuz #VS23 with our #Cheops #exoplanet mission onboard! Continue watching live coverage at #ESAWebTV https://t.co/AHnTyCo4Ul pic.twitter.com/N6bFPKxBAF— ESA Science (@esascience) December 18, 2019
Es la primera vez que un satélite en el entorno europeo es controlado por España desde la fase inicial tras el lanzamiento; el INTA dirigirá el centro desde donde se operará el satélite y la programación de datos asociados a la telemetría transmitida por éste.
Cheops es una misión de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) con una fuerte participación de la industria y de la ciencia españolas; su objetivo, estudiar el radio y la densidad de cientos de exoplanetas, aquellos fuera de nuestro sistema solar.
Está liderada por astrónomos suizos, entre ellos el último premio Nobel de Física Didier Queloz, quien junto a Michel Mayor recibió el galardón por hallar el primer planeta orbitando una estrella similar al Sol fuera de nuestro sistema solar.
Nice shots of of #Cheops liftoff— ESA_CHEOPS (@ESA_CHEOPS) December 18, 2019
📷ESA–S. Corvaja
👉 https://t.co/HSlhg5Y9Rj pic.twitter.com/UA1kPgCpuz
Desde que estos dos científicos –Queloz está en el lanzamiento– identificaron este primer exoplaneta, la comunidad científica ha catalogado más de 4.100. Cheops, más que buscar nuevos cuerpos de este tipo, va a analizar exoplanetas ya conocidos. Se centrará en estrellas que albergan planetas de un tamaño entre la Tierra y Neptuno.
En el Soyuz van tres misiones; además de Cheops, el cohete pondrá en órbita el primer satélite de la constelación Cosmo-SkyMed (segunda generación) de la agencia italiana del espacio y tres CubeSats europeos, pequeños satélites. Primero se separará del cohete la misión italiana, luego Cheops y finalmente cada uno de los tres CubeSats.
