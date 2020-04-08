Dimite el presidente del Consejo Europeo de Investigación por la gestión de la emergencia del coronavirus

madrid
Mauro Ferrari, presidente del Consejo Europeo de Investigación, ha anunciado su dimisión por la gestión de la emergencia del coronavirus. En un comunicado publicado en el diario económico Financial Times, se muestra "profundamente decepcionado por la respuesta europea a la covid-19".
"Llegué al Comité Científico de la UE siendo un ferviente seguidor de la UE, pero la crisis de la covid-19 ha cambiado totalmente mis puntos de vista, aunque continúo apoyando los ideales de la colaboración internacional con entusiasmo", añade el profesor.
En el cargo desde el 1 de enero de este año, Ferrari ha remitido por carta su dimisión a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen. En el comunicado, Mauro Ferrari apunta que propuso el pasado mes de marzo "nuevas estrategias dinámicas basadas en la ciencia, para reemplazar las intuiciones improvisadas de los líderes políticos". Algo que se rechazó el Consejo Europeo de Investigación.
El profesor lamenta "la completa ausencia de coordinación de las políticas sanitarias entre los distintos Estados miembros, la recurrente oposición a las iniciativas de cohesión financiera y los cierres generalizados de fronteras".
Este mismo miércoles, el bloqueo de Holanda ha provocado un nuevo fracaso para encontrar una respuesta económica común a la emergencia del coronavirus tras 16 horas de negociación. Se ha convocado a los ministros de Economía de la UE a continuar con las negociaciones este jueves.
