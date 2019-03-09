La ciencia ha puesto un tope a la esperanza de vida. La persona más longeva de la historia –que se sepa– es Jeanne Calment y murió con 122 años. Una publicación en la revista Nature considera que esa podría ser la máxima aspiración de los seres humanos.
El científico genetista molecular Ene Vijg y su equipo de la Escuela de Medicina Albert Einstein del Bronx, autores del artículo, consideran que los avances médicos conseguidos hasta la fecha no pueden ir a más.
Es inevitable que el desgaste natural de los cuerpos sostenga más perdurabilidad de la que ya se ha conseguido, asegura este estudio que recogía la web Gizmodo. Este tipo de lecturas se apoyan en que desde los años noventa no se han producido aumentos en la esperanza de vida.
"Al analizar los datos demográficos mundiales, mostramos que las mejoras en la supervivencia con la edad tienden a disminuir después de los 100 años, y que la edad de muerte de la persona más anciana del mundo no ha aumentado desde los años noventa", asegura el artículo.
Por eso, pese a los incuestionables avances médicos del s.XX y su continuación en el s.XXI, como por ejemplo, conseguir casos en los que el VIH no se transfiera de madres a hijos, los resultados de este estudio pretenden demostrar que la edad máxima de los humanos está sujeta a limitaciones naturales.
