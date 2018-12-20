Un estudio francés abre una puerta para acabar con el VIH

Un grupo de investigadores del Instituto francés Pasteur ha dado un nuevo paso en la lucha contra el virus del sida (VIH) al haber descubierto una vía para poder eliminar las células infectadas, según un estudio publicado este jueves por Cell Metabolism.
Este hallazgo, también anunciado por el Instituto Pasteur, podría revolucionar el tratamiento del VIH, pues, hasta el momento, los pacientes deben tomar medicamentos antirretrovirales que no logran acabar con los reservorios (virus latente) del VIH que se alojan en las células inmunitarias.
"Nuestro trabajo consiste en identificar las células infectadas para poder centrarnos mejor en ellas con la meta de eliminarlas del organismo", dijo el coordinador del estudio, el español Asier Sáez-Cirión, del Instituto Pasteur, en unas declaraciones difundidas por la radio RTL.
El equipo de investigadores ha logrado identificar las características de los linfocitos T CD4, las células inmunitarias que el VIH activa y usa para producir copias de sí mismo. Los tratamientos que existen -antirretrovirales- evitan que el VIH haga esto y se multiplique, pero no curan, es decir, no acaban con el virus, sino que lo dejan en estado latente.
Ahora los investigadores han descubierto que el virus infecta de forma prioritaria las células con una fuerte actividad metabólica -como las CD4-, en la que el consumo de glucosa juega un papel preponderante. Entender ese mecanismo permitirá abrir una puerta para eliminar las células infectadas, según los expertos.
Lo que han logrado los investigadores es bloquear la infección gracias a inhibidores de la actividad metabólica ya explorados contra el cáncer en experimentos hechos ex vivo, es decir, realizados en o sobre tejidos biológicos de un organismo en un ambiente artificial. Los investigadores dijeron que el hallazgo es un primer paso prometedor, aunque aclararon que todavía falta para que esta técnica se aplique en pacientes.
