Las fotografías del telescopio James Webb que revelan un universo desconocido

La NASA junto a la ESA y la Agencia Espacial Canadiense ha publicado cinco nuevas fotografías del SMACS 0723. Aportan una nueva visión sin precedentes de las nebulosas Carina y del Anillo del Sur y el Quinteto de Stephan.

  • Nebulosa del Anillo Sur obtenida por el telescopio James Webb

    NASA

    1 de 5

    Novedosa fotografía de la Nebulosa del Anillo Sur

    La nebulosa que se encuentra a 2.000 años luz revela la muerte de una estrella por el gas que emite a su alrededor. Además, en este caso, se observa la imagen a la izquierda con luz infrarroja media siendo tomada este martes.

  • Espectro del exoplaneta WASP 96b analizado por el James Webb

    NASA

    2 de 5

    Los datos nunca visto del planeta WASP-96 b

    Por primera vez, observamos los datos de la atmósfera del exoplaneta WASP-96 b que han sido publicados este 12 de julio por la NASA.

  • Quinteto de Stephan fotografiado por el telescopio James Webb

    NASA

    3 de 5

    Increíble fotografía infrarroja del Quinteto de Stephan 

    El Quinteto de Stephan, que está a menos de 240 millones de años luz, ha sido fotografiado para demostrar cómo se relacionan las distintas galaxias entre sí. Así ha sido tomada este martes.

  • Fotografía del conjunto de galaxias SMACS 0723 realizada por el telescopio James Webb

    NASA

    4 de 5

    La más profunda y nítida del conglomerado de galaxias SMACS 0723 

    Esta fotografía ha sido la primera en ser publicada este martes al anunciar las nuevas imágenes del telescopio James Webb. Se ha convertido en la imagen más profunda del universo al mostrar lo que se esconde tras las galaxias del conglomerado SMACS 0723. Así ha sido tomada este 12 de julio.

  • Nebulosa Carina fotografiada por el telescopio James Webb

    NASA

    5 de 5

    La espectacular Nebulosa Carina, nunca antes fotografiada así

    Esta nueva fotografía de la nebulosa que se encuentra a 7.502 años luz muestra por primera vez los acantilados cósmicos y el nacimiento de estrellas que, hasta el momento, se encontraban ocultas. Así ha sido tomada este martes.

