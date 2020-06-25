Estás leyendo: La Alianza Mundial para la Vacunación, Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional

Público
Público

GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance La Alianza Mundial para la Vacunación, Premio Princesa de Asturias de Cooperación Internacional

Creada en el año 2000, esta alianza mundial reúne a los sectores público y privado con el objetivo compartido de crear un acceso equitativo a las vacunas nuevas y subutilizadas para los niños que viven en los países más pobres del mundo y proteger la salud de los más vulnerables.

Una persona recibe una vacuna contra la gripe. EFE/Sebastien Nogier/Archivo
Una persona recibe una vacuna contra la gripe. EFE/Sebastien Nogier/Archivo

Oviedo

EFE

La Alianza Mundial para la Inmunización y la Vacunación (GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance), el consorcio internacional que tiene como propósito mejorar el acceso a la vacunación de los niños más vulnerables de todo el mundo, cuyos socios principales son la Organización Mundial de la Salud, UNICEF, el Banco Mundial y la Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates, ha sido distinguida este jueves con el Premio Princesa de Cooperación Internacional 2020.

Creada en el año 2000, esta alianza mundial reúne a los sectores público y privado con el objetivo compartido de crear un acceso equitativo a las vacunas nuevas y subutilizadas para los niños que viven en los países más pobres del mundo y proteger la salud de los más vulnerables.

Desde su constitución, GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance ha ayudado a vacunar a más de 760 millones de niños y ha evitado más de 13 millones muertes.

Al galardón, el último en fallarse de los ocho premios que concede anualmente la Fundación Princesa de Asturias, optaban 34 candidaturas de dieciocho nacionalidades y el pasado año recayó en el estadounidense Salman Khan por impulsar una academia que proporciona educación gratuita a través de internet.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público