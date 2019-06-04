Público
Infarto Un parche con células madre podría ser la solución a los daños ocasionados por un infarto 

Un grupo de investigadores de Reino Unido ha desarrollado un implante que actúa como músculo cardíaco al tiempo que permite la liberación de sustancias químicas que ayudan al proceso de recuperación del tejido afectado. 

Una microbióloga en el laboratorio. / Pixabay

Un parche viviente que contiene millones de células madre podría ser la solución al daño ocasionado por un infarto. Esta es la conclusión a la que han llegado un grupo de investigadores de Reino Unido, según adelanta la BBC, cuya idea es que el parche se desarrolle individualmente en el laboratorio a partir de las células de cada paciente.

El implante, de 3x2 centímetos, se sutura sobre el corazón para proveer de apoyo estructural. Además, el parche actuará como músculo cardíaco al tiempo que permitirá la liberación de sustancias químicas que ayudaran en el proceso de recuperación del tejido afectado. 

Hasta el momento el implante se ha probado de manera experimental en conejos, pero los investigadores aseguran que las pruebas realizadas avalan su seguridad, por lo que los expertos creen que podrán comenzar las pruebas clínicas con humanos en los próximos dos años.

