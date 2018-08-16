Una investigación internacional con participación del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) ha logrado secuenciar el genoma del trigo harinero, "el cultivo más difundido del mundo", ha informado la institución en un comunicado.
Los resultados del trabajo servirán para facilitar la producción de variedades de trigo más adaptadas a los retos climáticos, con "mayor rendimiento, mejor calidad nutricional y mayor sostenibilidad".
Más de 200 científicos de 73 institutos de investigación en 20 países han trabajado en este proyecto, como parte del Consorcio Internacional para la Secuenciación del Genoma del Trigo (IWGSC, por sus siglas en inglés).
El artículo, publicado en la revista 'Science', descifra el genoma de referencia de la variedad de trigo harinero Chinese Spring, consiguiendo la secuencia "de mayor calidad" producida hasta la fecha para esta especie vegetal.
El equipo investigador ha analizado la distribución y el contexto genómico a lo largo de los 21 cromosomas del trigo explica la investigadora del CSIC Pilar Hernández: "Se ha conseguido una cobertura del 94% del genoma, con 107.891 genes".
Factores como el gran tamaño de este genoma -que es cinco veces mayor que el del humano-, así como su complejidad -ya que cuenta con tres subgenomas y un 85% de elementos repetidos- habían hecho de su secuenciación una tarea considerada "imposible durante mucho tiempo".
El genoma de referencia secuenciado ofrece "nuevas herramientas" que permitirán el incremento en la producción de trigo necesario para "afrontar retos" de futuro, como la demanda de alimentos para una población mundial que se estima "en 9.600 millones de habitantes para 2050".
Entre otros aspectos, se podrá trabajar con la productividad de la especie, la calidad del grano, su resistencia a enfermedades o su tolerancia a condiciones ambientales desfavorables, como sucedió con el maíz y el arroz cuando se publicaron sus secuencias de referencia.
El trigo es el alimento básico de más de un tercio de la población mundial y supone casi el 20% del total de las calorías y proteínas consumidas por el ser humano a nivel mundial, más que cualquier otra fuente de alimento.
