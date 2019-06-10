Público
Júpiter Cómo ver esta noche Júpiter, el gigante del Sistema Solar que estará más cerca que nunca de la Tierra 

El planeta estará desde este lunes por la noche hasta este martes al amanecer en su punto más cercano a nuestro planeta desde los últimos cinco años, lo cual permitirá observar esta luminosa joya a simple vista en el cielo. 

Imagen de Júpiter y sus lunas Ío, Europa, Ganímedes y Calisto.-NASA

Los amantes de la astronomía tienen una cita con Júpiter, el planeta más grande el Sistema Solar que desde la noche de este lunes hasta el martes, podrá verse desde España. Un fenómeno que no ocurre desde hace cinco años y que podrá observarse con un simple vistazo al cielo.

Será durante el atardecer de este lunes cuando el planta alcanzará su posición, lo que significa que desde nuestra perspectiva se situará en un punto diametralmente opuesto al Sol.  De esta manera, el planeta estará casi 18 millones de kilómetros más cerca que durante la oposición del año pasado, por lo que su brillo superará al de la cercana estrella Antares, según señala National Geographic.

Sin embargo, ambas noches podremos ver al planeta gigante aparecer por el horizonte este justo cuando el Sol se ponga por el oeste y desaparezca por el oeste, un fenómeno que no volverá a ocurrir hasta el 14 de julio de 2020.

¿Cómo se podrá ver Júpiter?

El gigante gaseoso podrá verse desde España a simple vista. Eso sí, si además tienes un telescopio profesional podrás ver sus cuatro lunas más grandes, las nubes en movimiento e, incluso, observar la famosa Gran Mancha Roja conforme el planeta gire sobre su eje.

Unas impresionantes imágenes que también se podrán ver a través de la página oficial de la NASA gracias a la nave espacial Juno, que captará todos los movimientos de este esperado fenómeno.

