El legado de Margarita Salas se sigue aplaudiendo dos años después de su fallecimiento

En la carrera de la científica no solo destacan las más de 300 publicaciones académicas o sus muchos descubrimientos, es remarcable el machismo al que la investigadora se tuvo que enfrentar.

La científica Margarita Salas en una foto de archivo (fecha imagen: 9/11/2018). Universidad Carlos III De Madrid / EFE

Bioquímica, académica de la RAE, primera persona en desarrollar la biología molecular en España, mujer y ejemplo a seguir. El legado de Margarita Salas Falgueras ha marcado la ciencia española. La discípula de Severo Ochoa, fallecida hace dos años, es un ejemplo de brillantez y tenacidad. 

En la carrera de la científica no solo destacan las más de 300 publicaciones académicas o sus muchos descubrimientos, es remarcable el machismo al que Margarita Salas se tuvo que enfrentar. Durante muchos años de su vida fue conocida por ser la esposa de Eladio Viñuelas, ya que en ese momento el papel de la mujer en la ciencia era muy poco reconocido y en muchos casos los hallazgos eran atribuidos a los hombres. 

Margarita Salas quería servir de inspiración para otras mujeres a las que les gustase la ciencia

Margarita Salas siempre se interesó por la juventud, ya que quería servir de inspiración para otras mujeres a las que les gustase la ciencia. 

Una de las muchas contribuciones científicas de Margarita Salas fue el descubrimiento y caracterización de la ADN polimerasa del fago Φ29, la patente más rentable del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC). Esto ha permitido un gran avance en el campo de la biotecnología debido a su altísima capacidad de amplificación del ADN.

La académica recibió numerosos galardones entre los que se encuentran el Premio Nacional Ramón y Cajal, el Premio al Inventor Europeo de 2019 y la Medalla Echegaray de la Real de la Academia de Ciencias Exactas.

La comunidad científica homenajea a Margarita Salas

Décadas después de su fallecimiento la brillantez de Salas se sigue aplaudiendo. La comunidad científica le ha rendido homenaje, prolongando su ejemplo y legado. El acto lo ha dirigido su hija, Lucía Viñuela Salas, que presidirá la nueva fundación Margarita Salas, impulsada por las comunidades de Madrid, Asturias  Extremadura, el CSIC y la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.

Durante el homenaje se ha aplaudido la gran labor que desempeñó la científica como docente e investigadora, además de su trabajo como mentora de otros investigadores. También se ha alabado su actividad directiva y empresaria y su proyección internacional.

