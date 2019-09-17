Público
Misión espacial La espectacular imagen de las dunas moldeadas por el viento en el polo norte en Marte

La fotografía fue tomada por la cámara CaSSIS de la nave Trace Gas Orbiter de la misión EXoMars de la ESA y la agencia espacial rusa. Las dunas vienen en varias formas características en Marte al igual que en la Tierra, proporcionando pistas sobre la dirección predominante del viento.

Dunas en el polo norte de Marte - ESA/ROSCOSMOS/CASSIS

Esta espectacular imagen fue tomada en la región polar norte de Marte por la cámara CaSSIS de la nave TGO (Trace Gas Orbiter) de la misión EXoMars de la ESA y la agencia espacial rusa Roscosmos.

Las dunas vienen en varias formas características en Marte al igual que en la Tierra, proporcionando pistas sobre la dirección predominante del viento. Monitorearlos a lo largo del tiempo también nos brinda un laboratorio natural para estudiar cómo evolucionan las dunas y cómo se transportan los sedimentos en general alrededor del planeta, informa la ESA.

Durante el invierno en las regiones polares, una fina capa de hielo de dióxido de carbono cubre la superficie y luego se sublima, se convierte directamente de hielo en vapor, con la primera luz de la primavera.

En los campos de dunas, esta descongelación primaveral se produce de abajo hacia arriba, atrapando gas entre el hielo y la arena. A medida que el hielo se quiebra, este gas se libera violentamente y lleva arena con él, formando parches oscuros y rayas observadas en esta imagen de CaSSIS.

En los campos de dunas la descongelación primaveral se produce de abajo hacia arriba, atrapando gas entre el hielo y la arena

La imagen también captura las dunas "barján", las dunas en forma de U o en forma de media luna que se ven a la derecha de la imagen, a medida que se unen y se funden en las crestas barjanoides. Las puntas curvas de las dunas de barján apuntan a favor del viento. La transición de las dunas barján a las barjanoides nos dice que los vientos secundarios también juegan un papel en la configuración del campo de dunas.

La imagen está centrada a 74.46ºN / 348.3ºE. La imagen fue tomada el 25 de mayo de 2019.

