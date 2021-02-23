Estás leyendo: Escucha el sonido de la superficie de Marte grabado por la NASA

Público
Público

Misión Mars 2020 Escucha el sonido de la superficie de Marte grabado por la NASA 

El rover Perseverance de la NASA ha grabado el sonido del Planeta Rojo por primera vez. 

Una de las primeras imágenes de la llegada de la nave Perseverance de la NASA a Marte.
Una de las primeras imágenes de la llegada de la nave Perseverance de la NASA a Marte. NASA TV / REUTERS

madrid

El rover Perseverance, lanzado en el marco de la Misión Mars 2020 de la NASA, amartizó en el cráter Jezero del Planeta Rojo el pasado jueves. El día 20 de febrero, dos días después de grabar su propio aterrizaje, el Perseverance de la NASA enviaba sonidos de la superficie de Marte. Según la NASA, estos sonidos fueron grabados por un micrófono instalado en el costado del vehículo el 20 de febrero de 2021, el primero con el que se equipa un robot enviado a este planeta.

La grabación no recopiló datos utilizables durante el descenso, grabado en vídeo. Pero el dispositivo sobrevivió a la llegada a la superficie y obtuvo sonidos del cráter Jezero, un emplazamiento de especial interés astrobiológico, pues se piensa que allí pudo existir vida tiempo atrás. 

Durante la grabación se oye una brisa marciana durante unos segundos, al igual que los sonidos mecánicos del rover operando en la superficie.

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público