La bioquímica Margarita Salas, una de las principales referencias de la ciencia española durante los últimas décadas y pionera en una época en la que la investigación en España era un campo vedado a las mujeres, ha fallecido este jueves a los 79 años de edad, ha anunciado Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa.
Margarita Salas, quien trabajó junto al nobel Severo Ochoa en la Universidad de Nueva York, desarrolló su labor investigadora en el campo de la bioquímica y la biología molecular, y era académica de la Ciencia y de la Lengua de España.
Nacida en Asturias en noviembre de 1939, Salas fue investigadora del CSIC en el Centro de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa y descubrió la AND polimerasa del virus bacteriófago phi29, que tiene una aplicación crucial en biotecnología: permite amplificar el ADN de manera sencilla, rápida y fiable. Por ello se usa en medicina forense, oncología y arqueología, entre otras áreas. Esta tecnología ha sido además una de las patentes más rentables del CSIC.
La investigadora ha fallecido en Madrid a causa de una parada cardíaca, según han informado a EFE fuentes del Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC).
Margarita Salas tenía 80 años pero todavía se encontraba en activo y acudía prácticamente a diario a su laboratorio en el Centro Nacional de Biología Molecular Severo Ochoa, centro mixto del CSIC y la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.
Tenía la categoría ad honorem, que permite a los científicos continuar su labor investigadora más allá de la edad establecida para la jubilación.
La investigadora asturiana había sido galardonada con los principales premios científicos nacionales, entre ellos el Ramón y Cajal de Investigación Científica (año 2000), el Premio Nacional de Investigación (2001), el Premio Mapfre a Toda una vida Profesional (2009) o el Clara Campoamor del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
El pasado año Margarita Salas ganó el Premio Inventor Europeo 2019, uno de los galardones internacionales más prestigiosos, por su trabajo pionero en genética y biología molecular.
