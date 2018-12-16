La investigación oncológica española pierde a uno de sus mejores científicos, el austriaco Erwin Wagner, que ha decidido abandonar el Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO) debido a una bajada salarial.

El investigador, que llegó a España en 2008, explica en una entrevista con El País publicada este domingo que su sueldo se ha visto reducido en un 70% y que se siente "cansado de la falta de apoyos".

Wagner, nacido en Wolfsberg en 1950, investiga a través de los ratones transgénicos los procesos inflamatorios en las proliferaciones celulares del cáncer. Su trabajo busca el control de las células para poder frenar el desarrollo oncológico. En la década que lleva en España, el investigador austriaco ha conseguido varios reconocimientos como el advanced grants concedido por el Consejo Europeo de Investigación.

"Tenía un contrato, pero no me lo respetaron"

Según explica en la entrevista, en enero de 2016 le comunicaron que no le podían seguir pagando lo mismo y le rebajaron el sueldo. "Tenía un contrato, pero no me lo respetaron", alega.

Todo apunta a que no habrá reconciliación entre el científico y el Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Oncológicas (CNIO), ya que tiene prevista su marcha a Viena el próximo 1 de enero. De hecho, se habría vuelto a su país natal mucho antes si no fuera porque ha tenido que resolver varios pleitos. Uno de ellos por los cambios en su contrato. Otro de ellos, para poder conseguir llevarse la beca a Austria y continuar con sus investigaciones.