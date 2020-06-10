Estás leyendo: Los flamencos en la laguna de Torrevieja crían por primera vez en 37 años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Parque Natural de Torrevieja Los flamencos en la laguna de Torrevieja crían por primera vez en 37 años

La Generalitat valenciana ha informado del nacimiento y cría de más de 600 pollos de ave en las lagunas alicantinas, debido a las condiciones de tranquilidad para los animales por el confinamiento y a la subida del nivel del agua. 

Flamencos. /PIXABAY
Es importante conservar la zona, ya que si las condiciones ambientales se alteran la reproducción de los flamencos fracasa. /PIXABAY

Madrid

PÚBLICO

El Parque Natural de las Lagunas de Torrevieja y La Mata ha ampliado definitivamente la familia, al recibir la llegada de los flamencos que llevaban sin anidar en la zona desde 1983. Se han asentado con al menos 600 crías, según han informado en redes sociales. 

Los flamencos suelen rondar la zona frecuentemente, pero les ha costado encontrar las condiciones perfectas para anidar hasta la fecha. En esta ocasión, la subida del volumen de agua dulce debido a las lluvias de los últimos meses, la borrasca Gloria de enero y la bajada de visitas por la situación de confinamiento han sido clave para que los flamencos decidiesen quedarse y anidar en los humedales.

Los flamencos llevaban sin anidar en Torrevieja desde 1983

Esto es especialmente importante, porque si las condiciones ambientales se alteran la reproducción fracasa, por lo que existe especial interés en preservar el entorno escogido por los flamencos, según han explicado desde Amigos de los Humedales. En España esta especie solo suele anidar de forma masiva en la Fuente de Piedra (Málaga) y en el Delta del Ebro (Tarragona). 

Las asociaciones conservacionistas del Parque Natural ya eran conscientes del anidamiento de los flamencos, pero han decidido reservar su sorpresa para evitar la curiosidad de visitas masivas. 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público