Precariedad

La precariedad de las investigadoras que aislaron la cepa del coronavirus en Italia: cobran 1.200 euros al mes

"Estoy cansada. No he visto a mi novio en una semana, pero la satisfacción de poder ayudar con algo tan importante vale la pena", asegura una de las investigadoras. 

28/02/2020 - Investigadoras italianas que lograron aislar la cepa del coronavirus. / TWITTER - UNIVERSITÀ DEGLI STUDI DI MILANO
público / agencias

Tres investigadoras italianas que lograron aislar la cepa del coronavirus en el país revelan la precariedad del sector. Alessia Lai, Annalisa Bergna y Arianna Gabrieli forman parte del equipo de la Universidad de Milán y del Hospital Sacco. "Ninguna gana más de 1.200 euros al mes", según cuenta Gabrieli al periódico La Repubblica

Sin embargo, el primer medio en recoger su historia fue el Corriere della Sera, al que Lai trasladó que la carrera de los investigadores es "incierta" ya que "depende de la presencia (o falta) de financiación". 

"Estoy cansada. No he visto a mi novio en una semana, pero la satisfacción de poder ayudar con algo tan importante vale la pena", asegura Annalisa Bergna. En esta misma línea se pronuncia Arianna Gabrieli en La Repubblica: "No tener certezas es complicado. Las facturas, el alquiler a pagar sin ninguna estabilidad... pero en este momento siento una alegría que me cuesta describir".

Los fallecidos por coronavirus en Italia ascienden ya a 29, y los enfermos superan las mil personas, dijo este sábado el jefe de Protección Civil, Angelo Borrelli. En total son 1.049 los pacientes con coronavirus y 50 personas las que se han curado en diversas regiones del país.

Por su parte, la Comisión Europea anunció el pasado viernes que el Centro Europeo de Coordinación de la Respuesta a Emergencias (CECRE) ha solicitado a todos los Estados miembros que ofrezcan asistencia a Italia, cuyas autoridades han pedido el envío de más mascarillas, debido al desabastecimiento por el pánico de los ciudadanos pese a que el índice de mortalidad es muy bajo. 

