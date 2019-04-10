Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

En directo Presentación de la primera imagen real de un agujero negro por el Telescopio Horizonte de Sucesos

El consorcio internacional EHT y el Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC) acogerán una rueda de prensa para presentar resultados de una gran trascendencia científica.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Presentación de los primeros resultados del Telescopio Horizonte de Sucesos

Presentación de los primeros resultados del Telescopio Horizonte de Sucesos

Un total de seis conferencias de prensa principales, además de la de Madrid, se llevarán a cabo simultáneamente por todo el planeta en Bruselas (Bélgica, en inglés), Washington DC (Estados Unidos, en inglés), Santiago de Chile (Chile, en español), Shanghai (China, en mandarín), Taipei (en chino mandarín) y Tokio (Japón, en japonés). Desde Madrid hablarán los investigadores José Luis Gómez y Antxon Alberdi, del Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía; Iván Martí, del Instituto Geográfico Nacional; Miguel Sánchez, del Instituto de Radioastronomía Milimétrica; y Rebecca Azulay, de la Universidad de Valencia.

El comisario europeo de Investigación, Ciencia e Innovación en la Comisión Europea, Carlos Moedas, hablará desde Bruselas; la directora de la National Science Foundation (NSF), France A. Córdova, lo hará desde Washington; el director del ALMA, Sean Dougherty, y el director general del Observatorio Europeo Austral (ESO por sus siglas en inglés), Xavier Barcons, hablarán desde Santiago de Chile, y el presidente de la Academia Sinica, James Liao, hablará en Taipei.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas