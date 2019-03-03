Público
Un proyecto envía a la Luna millones de datos sobre la humanidad por si se extingue 

Esta 'copia de seguridad' de una nutrida parte del conocimiento terrestre está pensada para sobrevivir en el espacio. 

Proyecto de Arch Mission Foundation.

La fundación israelí Arch Mission ha vuelto a homenejar a La Fundación, trilogía escrita por Isaac Asimov. En busca de preservar la historia de la Humanidad y sus conocimientos, la Fundación ha enviado 30 millones de archivos a la Luna. 

El envío de información se debe, fundamentalmente, a intentar que la huella humana quede en el espacio para siempre si el paso del tiempo acaba derivando en una extinción total. 

Para ello, han enviado una Biblioteca Lunar instalada en el módulo  Beresheet, programado para aterrizar en la Luna el próximo mes de abril. Se pueden encontrar canciones, idiomas, historia, diferentes culturas... todo adaptado para sobrevivir a las condiciones sin atmósfera. 

Arch Mission ha archivado material bruto, como por ejemplo, toda la Wikipedia en inglés en formato XML, según recoge el diario ABC

Aprovechando la tesitura, la fundación también ha recopilado la historia del pueblo de Israel, desde sus orígenes bíblicos hasta su actual situación. 

