Sapos que viajan sobre una pitón: ¿hay explicación biológica?

Un vídeo muestra como diez anfibios se transportan encima de una serpiente. La explicación se debe al deseo sexual de los animales que trataban de aparearse con el reptil.

Sapos subidos sobre una serpiente pitón./Twitter

El vídeo se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales. Quizá, porque, además de inusual, resulta cómico ver como diez sapos de caña se suben en la parte posterior de una serpiente pitón para transportarse.

Se trata de unas imágenes que fueron grabadas hace una semana en Australia. Las fuertes lluvias e inundaciones provocaron que los animales salieran de sus escondites, en este caso, llegando al jardín de Paul y Anne Mock.  

Cuando esta pareja salió a la calle, se encontró con estas imágenes que se encuentran a caballo entre los surrealista y lo grotesco. "Estaba literalmente moviéndose a través de la hierba a toda velocidad con las ranas colgando", explican al medio australiano The Guardian.

El vídeo, que se difundió en las redes sociales, trajo consigo todo tipo de hipótesis. Los tuiteros comenzaron a divagar, entre el humor y la sorpresa. Tanto es así, que casi todos los internautas creían que los sapos estaban tratando de huir de las inundaciones que se estaban produciendo.

Sin embargo, la experta en anfibios, Jodi Rowley, desveló el misterio: los sapos estaban intentando aparearse con la serpiente. No obstante, las lluvias si que tuvieron importancia en estos hechos, ya que la inundación del lago llegó hasta las madrigueras de los sapos, por lo que estos tuvieron que escapar a la superficie.

La experta ironizó sobre lo mucho que "se dejan llevar" estos animales, para terminar compartiendo una imagen que captó con su teléfono en la que se puede ver a un sapo tratando de aparearse con un mango podrido en la región australiana de Queensland.

