Seguridad móvil WhatsApp ya permite proteger los chats con la huella dactilar

La nueva funcionalidad es opcional y se deberá activar manualmente. 

Imagen de archivo de la aplicación de Whatsapp/EFE

WhatsApp ha añadido la función de desbloqueo por huella dactilar también en la propia aplicación, como nueva medida de seguridad para proteger sus chats a los móviles.

La aplicación ya anunció el desbloqueo por huella o reconocimiento facial e instalaron esta opción en los usuarios de iPhone en febrero.  No obstante, los usuarios de Android solo han podido activarlo desde esta semana. 

La nueva medida de seguridad solo se puede aplicar en Android que tengan la versión v2. 19.221 de la beta de WhatsApp, además de que el teléfono tenga el sistema operativo Marshmallow.  

¿Cómo activar esta función?

La función de desbloqueo por huella dactilar viene desactivada de fábrica, por lo que se deberá activar manualmente. En primer lugar, es necesario entrar en los ajustes y seleccionar el apartado de privacidad. Allí aparece la opción de bloqueo de huella dactilar, activando después la opción desbloquear con huella dactilar. 

Además, la aplicación también permite ocultar los mensajes que se reciben y que solo se visualice la notificación de "tienes un nuevo mensaje", sin aparecer el contenido o el emisor. 

