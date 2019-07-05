Público
Párkinson El sexo mejora la calidad de vida y reduce la discapacidad de los hombres con Párkinson

Un reciente estudio estadounidense ha analizado a 355 pacientes durante dos años, comprobando que los hombres que eran sexualmente más activos tenían un deterioro motor más leve, así como menos síntomas de depresión o de apatía.

Pareja de ancianos. / Freepik

El sexo en los hombres con primeros síntomas de Párkinson mejora su calidad de vida y reduce la discapacidad, según un estudio llevado a cabo por investigadores estadounidenses y que ha sido publicado en la revista médica European Journal of Neurology.   

En el trabajo se analizaron a 355 pacientes durante dos años, comprobando que los hombres que eran sexualmente más activos tenían un deterioro motor más leve, así como menos síntomas de depresión o de apatía.   

Se trata de unos resultados que, tal y como han señalado los investigadores, están en línea con otros que demuestran una relación estrecha entre la salud sexual y la salud general.

"Los científicos recomiendan a los especialistas que tratan a pacientes con Párkinson que les pregunten  sobre su vida sexual·

De hecho, la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha declarado que la salud sexual es un aspecto fundamental de la vida, independientemente de la presencia de disfunción sexual, y que cada persona tiene el derecho de mantener relaciones íntimas y tener control personal sobre el comportamiento sexual y reproductivo con información y tratamiento apropiados.   

Por todo ello, los científicos han recomendado a los especialistas que tratan a pacientes con Párkinson que les pregunten periódicamente sobre su vida sexual.

"Se necesitan estudios adicionales para confirmar los hallazgos del estudio en hombres y para explorar si tal relación ocurre en mujeres con enfermedad de Párkinson", han zanjado.

