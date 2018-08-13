Público
Tecnología Nuevo acuerdo para lanzar un cable de fibra óptica entre Europa y América Latina en 2020

El consorcio de "Vinculando Europa y Latinoamérica" (BELLA, por sus siglas en inglés), formado por plataformas de varios países como España y Brasil, construirá "Ellalink", que unirá los dos continentes bajo el océano Atlántico.

Diagrama del nuevo cable submarino. EllaLink

Un grupo de 11 redes de investigación y educación de Europa y América Latina firmaron un acuerdo para impulsar un cable de fibra óptica bajo el océano Atlántico que unirá a los países latinoamericanos y europeos para 2020, informó la Comisión Europea (CE).

El consorcio de "Vinculando Europa y Latinoamérica" (BELLA, por sus siglas en inglés), formado por plataformas procedentes de varios países como España y Brasil, construirá "Ellalink", un cable de fibra óptica que unirá los dos continentes bajo el océano Atlántico.

Este cable, que estará listo en dos años y que cuenta con financiación parcial por parte de la CE, tiene como fin proporcionar una conectividad estable e impulsar así los intercambios culturales, científicos y empresariales.

Su construcción comenzará en los próximos meses, en cuanto el contrato entre en vigor, y constituirá un avance en la creación de un espacio común de investigación entre ambos continentes, según sus impulsores.

La CE va a invertir cerca de 26,5 millones de euros en este proyecto a través de los fondos del programa científico de la Unión Europea Horizonte 2020, el de Copérnico y el instrumento regional de Desarrollo y Cooperación.

Los miembros de BELLA contribuyen por su parte con recursos efectivos y en especie que representan más de 53 millones de euros movilizados.

