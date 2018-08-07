Público
Tecnología Una 'start-up' alemana prueba un vehículo solar que se carga mientras se conduce

La producción de Sion comenzará en la segunda mitad de 2019 en una de sus plantas alemanas y la compañía tiene unos 5.000 pedidos que espera empezar a vender por 16.000 euros el próximo año.

Imagen del vehículo Sono Solar. SONO MOTORS

Una 'start-up' con sede en Munich ha aprovechado el sol bávaro de este verano para probar la versión final del sistema de carga de su vehículo Sion, un coche solar completamente eléctrico que permite su carga mientras se conduce.

Alemania probablemente no pueda cumplir su objetivo de lanzar al mercado un millón de coches eléctricos para 2020, pero el Gobierno dijo en abril que estaba preparado para ofrecer apoyo a las compañías que fabrican baterías para vehículos eléctricos.

Sono Motors, fundada en 2016, está desarrollando el Sion, un vehículo totalmente eléctrico con células solares integradas en su carrocería. Se puede cargar mediante energía solar, fuentes de alimentación convencionales u otros coches eléctricos.

La producción comenzará en la segunda mitad de 2019 en una de sus plantas alemanas y la compañía tiene unos 5.000 pedidos que espera empezar a vender por 16.000 euros el próximo año.

El Sion tendrá 330 células solares unidas al techo del vehículo, el capó y los laterales, y su sistema de batería tendrá un alcance de 250 km antes de que necesite ser recargado.

"Tenemos calefacción de asientos, hay aire acondicionado, hay un amplio sistema de información y entretenimiento donde puedo conectar mi teléfono de manera interactiva, lo que significa que realmente tengo un vehículo completo que es muy simple, sin florituras", dijo Laurin Hahn, cofundador y consejero delegado de la 'start-up'.

