Un tiburón pequeño aparece en la playa de Benidorm

madridActualizado:
Ayer por la mañana, cerca del mediodía, tuvo que desalojarse el agua de Benidorm porque una tintorera, una clase de tiburón que se alimenta de peces medianos e inofensiva para los humanos, estaba desorientada nadando por la costa.
Tras el aviso de varios bañistas a la Policía Nacional, se intervino para cerrar de manera preventiva la playa y dejar trabajar a los expertos, los cuales llegaron a la costa para identificar si el animal se encontraba desubicado o podía estar enfermo. Jaime Penades, especialista en elasmobranquios de la Universidad de Valencia y miembro de la Asociación Lamna, señala que el ejemplar se encontraba bien y se volvió a llevar a alta mar.
Las tintoreras no son peligrosas, pero como animales salvajes si se ven rodeadas o intimidadas se pueden defender
Penades explica que es normal ver tintoreras: "Cada años tenemos entre tres y seis avisos de este tipo. Este año estaba siendo el que menos habíamos recibido". Las tintoreras no son peligrosas, pero como animales salvajes si se ven rodeadas o intimidadas se pueden defender. Por ello, recuerda Penades que no hay que interactuar con ellas ni acercarse: "Al igual que un zorro en condiciones normales no muerde, si lo acorralamos podrá dar un bocado; sucede lo mismo con las tintoreras".
Los tiburones más grandes -las tintoreras miden alrededor de dos metros y medio- están lejos de la costa por la propia geografía del mar Mediterráneo, la cual tiene una plataforma muy grande y tarda en ganar profundidad. "Los tiburones costeros son de tamaño pequeño o mediano y, por desgracia, están en clara extinción, por lo que las posibilidades de encontrarte con ellos son cada vez menos", lamenta Penades.
