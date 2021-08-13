Un tiburón pequeño aparece en la playa de Benidorm

Ayer por la mañana, cerca del mediodía, tuvo que desalojarse el agua de Benidorm porque una tintorera, una clase de tiburón que se alimenta de peces medianos e inofensiva para los humanos, estaba desorientada nadando por la costa.

Tras el aviso de varios bañistas a la Policía Nacional, se intervino para cerrar de manera preventiva la playa y dejar trabajar a los expertos, los cuales llegaron a la costa para identificar si el animal se encontraba desubicado o podía estar enfermo. Jaime Penades, especialista en elasmobranquios de la Universidad de Valencia y miembro de la Asociación Lamna, señala que el ejemplar se encontraba bien y se volvió a llevar a alta mar.

Las tintoreras no son peligrosas, pero como animales salvajes si se ven rodeadas o intimidadas se pueden defender

Penades explica que es normal ver tintoreras: "Cada años tenemos entre tres y seis avisos de este tipo. Este año estaba siendo el que menos habíamos recibido". Las tintoreras no son peligrosas, pero como animales salvajes si se ven rodeadas o intimidadas se pueden defender. Por ello, recuerda Penades que no hay que interactuar con ellas ni acercarse: "Al igual que un zorro en condiciones normales no muerde, si lo acorralamos podrá dar un bocado; sucede lo mismo con las tintoreras".

Los tiburones más grandes -las tintoreras miden alrededor de dos metros y medio- están lejos de la costa por la propia geografía del mar Mediterráneo, la cual tiene una plataforma muy grande y tarda en ganar profundidad. "Los tiburones costeros son de tamaño pequeño o mediano y, por desgracia, están en clara extinción, por lo que las posibilidades de encontrarte con ellos son cada vez menos", lamenta Penades.