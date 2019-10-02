Público
Twitter Los fallos de Twitter y Tweetdeck  impiden acceder y programar con normalidad

Los problemas impiden publicar contenidos a través de Tweetdeck y Twitter, recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes de Tweetdeck y Twitter –especialmente si incluyen elementos multimedia–, detalla la compañía.

Una pantalla muestra el logo de Twitter en la bolsa de Nueva York. / REUTERS

La plataforma Twitter está teniendo problemas de funcionamiento este miércoles por la mañana que afectan también al uso de la aplicación de gestión de publicaciones Tweetdeck.

La compañía tecnológica ha confirmado a través de su perfil oficial de soporte que tanto Twitter como Tweetdeck están teniendo problemas desde aproximadamente las 6:00 horas de este miércoles, y ha asegurado que están trabajando en una solución.

, recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes de Tweetdeck y Twitter –especialmente si incluyen elementos multimedia– recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes directos, como detallan desde la compañía.

