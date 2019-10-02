La plataforma Twitter está teniendo problemas de funcionamiento este miércoles por la mañana que afectan también al uso de la aplicación de gestión de publicaciones Tweetdeck.
La compañía tecnológica ha confirmado a través de su perfil oficial de soporte que tanto Twitter como Tweetdeck están teniendo problemas desde aproximadamente las 6:00 horas de este miércoles, y ha asegurado que están trabajando en una solución.
Los problemas impiden publicar contenidos a través de Tweetdeck y Twitter
, recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes de Tweetdeck y Twitter –especialmente si incluyen elementos multimedia– recibir notificaciones y ver los mensajes directos, como detallan desde la compañía.
