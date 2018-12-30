Público
Ultima Thule La sonda New Horizons llegará donde ningún objeto creado por el hombre llegó antes

Lanzada por la NASA en 1996, la sonda llegará a una roca espacial situada a 6.600 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra.

Una reconstrucción de la sonda New Horizons llegando a Ultima Thule, una roca espacial a más de 6.000 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra.

El 2019 arrancará con un nuevo hito en la astronomía. La NASA tiene previsto para el 1 de enero que la sonda New Horizons, lanzada en 1996, aterrice en una roca espacial denominada Ultima Thule, a 6.600 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra. 

Esta distancia supondría una nueva barrera superada por la tecnología, ya que nunca antes un objeto creado por los hombres ha llegado tan lejos. También batirá un récord en cuanto a lejanía frente al Sol, situándose a 6.500 millones de kilómetros.

Desde una página creada para el seguimiento de la sonda se puede apreciar velocidad, distancia recorrida y lo que falta hasta su acercamiento, que se producirá a unos 3.500 km de la roca. 

El Ultima Thule está localizado en el cinturón de Kuiper, en una de las regiones ultraperiféricas del Sistema Solar, más allá de la órbita de Neptuno. Esta roca espacial tiene unos 30 kilómetros de diámetro. 

Imagen de la NASA para recrear la distancia de la sonda.

La sonda, en su momento de acercamiento máximo a Ultima Thule, llevará en de viaje 4729 días. Es decir, 22 años de trayecto. 

