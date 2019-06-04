Público
Yacimiento Descubren en Lleida el yacimiento de dinosaurios más moderno de Europa

En este yacimiento, conocido como el Molí del Baró, han encontrado gran variedad de restos de dinosaurios, como fragmentos de cocodrilo o de concha de caracol, además de abundantes restos de especies vegetales.

Un grupo de paleontólogos descubre en Lleida el yacimiento de dinosaurios más moderno de Europa. Ángel Galobart

Restos hallados en Pallars Jussà. Ángel Galobart

El yacimiento de dinosaurios más moderno de Europa se encuentra en la comarca de Pallars Jussà (Lleida). Según la Agencia Catalana de Noticias, los paleontólogos han encontrado gran variedad de restos de dinosaurios, como fragmentos de cocodrilo o de concha de caracol.

El paleontólogo del Institut Catalá de Paleontologia y del Museu d’Isona, Ángel Galobart, ha confirmado que se encontraron abundantes restos de especies vegetales, destacando hojas de palmera Sabatiles.

En este yacimiento, conocido como el Molí del Baró, se han hallado también troncos y semillas. Según el paleontólogo, estos hallazgos permitirán conocer el paisaje que existía en Conca de Tremp hace 66.000 millones de años, cerca de la extinción de los dinosaurios.

La mayoría de los restos pertenecen a hadrosaurios de varios tamaños, además de conseguir dientes de carnívoros y cáscara de huevos de titanosaurios. El trabajo se realizó en cinco periodos de excavación, en 2002, 2007, 2010, 2011 y 2015.

Galobart explicó que los numerosos yacimientos permiten conocer muchos periodos de los 150.000 millones de años que estuvieron los dinosaurios en la tierra. Aunque asegura que no existe otro tan cercano a la extinción: “no hay otro en Europa”. Por lo que esto permitirá conocer el medio y la vida cerca a la extinción.

