Mientras dure la guerra, de Alejandro Amenábar, es la película favorita de la 34 edición de los Premios Goya con un total de 17 nominaciones, seguida por Dolor y gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, que cuenta con 16 candidaturas y La trinchera infinita, de Aitor Aguirre, Jon Garaño y Jose Mari Goneaga, con 15 nominaciones.
La entrega de premios de la 34 edición de los Premios Goya tendrá lugar en una gala que se celebrará el 25 de enero en Málaga, y que contará de nuevo con Andreu Buenafuente y Silvia Abril como maestros de ceremonia.
Los actores Elena Anaya y Miguel Herrán han sido los encargados de anunciar el nombre de los aspirantes de la edición de 2020 de los premios más importantes del cine español, en un acto en el que han estado acompañados por el presidente de la Academia de Cine, Mariano Barroso, y la notario Eva Sanz.
Por categorías
Las nominadas a Mejor Actriz Protagonista son Penélope Cruz (Dolor y gloria), Greta Fernández (La hija de un ladrón), Belén Cuesta (La trinchera infinita) y Marta Nieto (Madre). A Mejor Actor Protagonista aspiran Antonio Banderas, Antonio de la Torre, Karra Elejalde y Luis Tosar. Mientas que los que aspiran a la estatuilla como mejor actor son Nacho Sánchez por Diecisiete, Vicente Vergara por La trinchera infinita, Santi Prego por Mientras dure la guerra y Enric Auquer por Quien a hierro mata.
Las nominadas a Mejor Película: Dolor y gloria, Intemperie, La trinchera infinita, Lo que arde y Mientras dure la guerra.Los nominados a Mejor Guión Original son Pedro Almodóvar (Dolor y gloria), David Desola y Pedro Rivero (El hoyo) Jose Mari Goenaga y Luiso Berdejo (La trinchera infinita) y Alejandro Amenábar y Alejandro Hernández (Mientras dure la guerra).
Y los nominados a Mejor Dirección son Pedro Almodóvar (Dolor y gloria), Aitor Arregui, Jon Garaño y Jose Mari Goenaga (La trinchera infinita), Oliver Laxe (Lo que arde) y Alejandro Amenábar (Mientras dure la guerra). Por la estatuilla por Mejor Dirección Novel pelean Salvador Simó por Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia por El hoyo, Belén Funes por La hija de un ladrón, y Aritz Moreno por Ventajas de viajar en tren.
Los nominados a Mejor Actor de Reparto son Asier Etxeandia y Leonardo Sbaraglia por Dolor y gloria, Luis Callejo por Intemperie y Eduard Fernández por Mientras dure la guerra. Y las Nominadas a Mejor Actriz Revelación son Pilar Gómez (Adiós), Carmen Arrufat (La inocencia), Benedicta Sánchez (Lo que arde) y Ainhoa Santamaría (Mientras dure la guerra), mientras que a Mejor Actor Revelación optan Nacho Sánchez por Diecisiete, Vicente Vergara por La trinchera infinita, Santi Prego por Mientras dure la guerra y Enric Auquer por Quien a hierro mata
Las nominadas a Mejor Música Original son Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas, Dolor y gloria, La trinchera infinita y Mientras dure la guerra. Mientras que las nominadas a Mejor Película de Animación son Buñuel en el laberinto de las tortugas, Elcano y Magallanes: la primera vuelta al mundo, y Klaus
