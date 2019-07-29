Los Goya 2020 se repartirán en suelo andaluz por segundo año consecutivo. Concretamente, lo harán en Málaga, siendo esta la tercera ocasión en la que se celebra la ceremonia fuera de la capital después de la gala del año 2000 en el Auditorio de Barcelona y la edición pasada, la trigésimo tercera, celebrada en el Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones de Sevilla.
Así lo ha decidido hoy la Junta Directiva de la Academia de Cine en una reunión extraordinaria. La fecha aún está por confirmar, pero para ello se tendrá en cuenta el adelanto de la celebración de los Oscar.
La reunión, que comenzó pasadas las 10:30 horas bajo la presidencia del presidente de la Academia, el realizador Mariano Barroso, concluyó con el compromiso de dar los detalles del acuerdo mañana martes en Málaga. Además de la ciudad andaluza, se evaluaron otras propuestas como Valencia, Palma de Mallorca o Madrid.
La ampliación de información tendrá lugar mañana en una rueda de prensa con el alcalde de Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, y el vicepresidente de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas de España, Rafael Portela, junto a la consejera de Cultura y Patrimonio Histórico de la Junta de Andalucía, Patricia del Pozo; el presidente de la Diputación de Málaga, Francisco Salgado, y el presidente de Unicaja Banco, Manuel Azuaga.
