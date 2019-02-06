La Academia de Hollywood confirma que los Óscar no tendrán maestro de ceremonias

La Academia de Hollywood y la cadena de televisión ABC confirmaron que la 91 edición de los Óscar se llevará a cabo sin un maestro de ceremonias, algo que no ocurre en la gran gala del cine desde hace 30 años.
La confirmación llegó por parte de un relaciones públicas de la cadena -que es la encargada de emitir la ceremonia en EE.UU.- y la propia organización, que quisieron dar carpetazo finalmente a un asunto con el que se venía especulando durante semanas.
De hecho, durante el tradicional almuerzo de nominados, que se celebró este lunes en Los Ángeles (California), varios medios especializados avanzaron que finalmente la gala discurriría sin un único presentador.
El comediante Kevin Hart, uno de los más populares en la actualidad en el país, anunció el pasado 4 de diciembre que sería el presentador de los Óscar, unos galardones que se entregarán el 24 de febrero.
Tras el anuncio del cómico, las redes sociales recordaron antiguos mensajes con contenido homófobo de Hart que fueron publicados en Twitter entre 2009 y 2011.
Ante las críticas, Hart optó primero por regatear los reproches, después evitó disculparse y, finalmente, acabó pidiendo perdón y renunciando a conducir la gala.
La última vez que los Óscar se celebraron sin un maestro de ceremonias fue en 1989, cuando el productor Allan Carr decidió reunir a una pléyade de nombres ilustres sobre el escenario en vez de contar con un solo presentador.
La Academia anunció este lunes que el venezolano Gustavo Dudamel y la orquesta filarmónica de Los Ángeles actuarán durante el segmento de la ceremonia dirigido a recordar a los fallecidos de la industria en los últimos meses.
Además, la organización anunció la primera tanda de presentadores que intervendrán durante la ceremonia: Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer López, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson y Constance Wu.
