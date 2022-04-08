Estás leyendo: La Academia de Hollywood expulsa a Will Smith de los eventos que organice, incluidos los Oscar, durante una década

La Academia de Hollywood expulsa a Will Smith de los eventos que organice, incluidos los Oscar, durante una década

(28/03/2022) Will Smith abofetea al presentador de la gala, Chris Rock.
Will Smith abofetea al presentador de la gala, Chris Rock. Etienne Laurent / EFE

La Academia de Hollywood aprobó este viernes vetar Will Smith en todos los eventos que organice, incluidos los premios Óscar, durante los próximos diez años a causa de la bofetada que el actor propinó a Chris Rock durante la última gala.

