Academia Sueca Olga Tokarczuk y Peter Handke, premios Nobel de Literatura 2018 y 2019

La Academia Sueca ha entregado un doble premio por primera vez desde hace 45 años después de que la edición pasada quedara suspensa después de que un escándalo sexual que supusiera la renuncia de varios de sus miembros.

Peter Handke y Olga Tokarczuk, los últimos ganadores del premio Nobel de literatura. / Reuters

La escritora polaca Olga Tokarczuk ha sido galardonada este jueves con el Premio Nobel de Literatura 2018, mientras que el autor austríaco Peter Handke ha hecho lo propio con el de 2019.

Según el fallo del jurado, Tokarczuk ha sido premiada por su "imaginación narrativa" y una "pasión enciclopédica" en su escritura, mientras que Handke ha desarrollado un trabajo "influyente" con "ingenio lingüístico" y ha explorado la periferia de la experiencia humana.

Por primera vez desde hace más de 40 años la Academia Sueca ha otorgado dos galardones. La última vez fue en 1974 con el premio compartido por Harry Martinson y Eyvind Johnson. Esto se debe a que se incluye el de la edición de 2018, que finalmente no se entregó tras el escándalo sexual que supuso la renuncia de varios de sus miembros.

A día de hoy, se han otorgado 112 premios Nobel en esta categoría –116 premiados– y once de ellos han ido a parar a manos de escritores en lengua española. De este más de centenar de premios, únicamente 15 han sido para mujeres. La edad media de los ganadores se sitúa en más de 60 años, siendo Ruyard Kipling el más joven (41 años) y Doris Lessing la mayor (88 años).

