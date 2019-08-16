La Scala de Milán mantiene las actuaciones del tenor español Plácido Domingo, programadas del 15 de diciembre al 13 de enero, con motivo de la gala por el cincuenta aniversario de su debut en este templo operístico. La asistencia del cantante se mantiene a pesar de las denuncias de acoso sexual que nueve mujeres realizaron contra el cantante el pasado lunes 12 de agosto.
Este espacio milanés se suma así a otros teatros europeos, como la Royal Opera House de Londres y la Ópera de Viena, que también mantienen sus citas con Plácido Domingo, al que varias mujeres, en una información periodística, le acusan de acoso sexual en los años 80, unas denuncias que han provocado la anulación de dos actuaciones en Estados Unidos.
En Milán, el tenor español tiene comprometidos una serie de conciertos extraordinarios que comenzarán el próximo 15 de diciembre, con una actuación cuyas entradas estarán a la venta a partir de noviembre.
La Ópera de los Ángeles, teatro que dirige el cantante, ha abierto una investigación
La agencia Associated Press publicó una información según la cual ocho cantantes y una bailarina, todas de forma anónima excepto una, denunciaban que habían sufrido acoso sexual. El tenor desmintió las acusaciones en el mismo medio y respondió que siempre creyó que sus "relaciones" e "interacciones" eran "bienvenidas y consensuadas". Y se justificó declarando que "las reglas actuales son muy diferentes a las pasadas".
Por su parte, la Ópera de los Ángeles, que dirige desde 2003, ha abierto una investigación sobre el caso y en defensa del cantante, compositor y director español han salido figuras como la soprano Ainhoa Arteta, que debutó en el Teatro Real junto a Plácido Domingo en 2013 y ganó el concurso para jóvenes cantantes que creó el madrileño, Operalia.
