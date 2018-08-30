La Fiscalía de París ha abierto una investigación por "violación y agresión sexual" contra el actor francés Gérard Depardieu, quien "niega rotundamente" la acusación. Según ha recogido Europa Press de Le Parisien, la denuncia fue presentada este lunes 27 de agosto por una actriz y bailarina de unos veinte años.
La denunciante llegó a la brigada de gendarmería Lambesc, cerca de Aix-en-Provence, explicando haber sido abusada sexualmente en dos ocasiones por el actor. Según el relato de la denunciante, los hechos tuvieron lugar en la casa parisina de Depardieu el martes 7 y el lunes 13 de agosto.
Asimismo, según informa el diario, una fuente del archivo revela que Depardieu "tomó bajo su ala" el debut de esta actriz dándole consejos para su carrera, y la organización querellante alega que fue abusada durante un ensayo informal de una obra de teatro.
Por su parte, el abogado del actor, Hervé Témime, ha declarado al diario francés que "lamenta tal publicidad" ya que los hechos "son un grave perjuicio para Depardieu" quien "niega rotundamente haber cometido la menor ofensa o el menor hecho delictivo".
"Exijo prudencia, esto en el respeto de todos, en la medida en que estoy convencido de que esta queja no prosperará en el plano judicial", ha expresado Témime.
