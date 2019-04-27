Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Agenda Pública Libros mutantes, danzas integradas y otras propuestas culturales para la semana

En 'Público' queremos que aproveche su tiempo de ocio. Para ello hemos elaborado una agenda con lo más variado de la cultura; de Barcelona a Madrid pasando por Santander, Sevilla o Málaga, a continuación nuestras recomendaciones.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Libros Mutantes en La Casa Encendida

Libros Mutantes en La Casa Encendida

Las francachelas están muy bien. Esto es así. Dejarse llevar por los efluvios libidinosos de la noche es, llegado el momento, el único modo de dotar de sentido a esa suerte de páramo existencial que es el día a día. Pero no todo va a ser jarana, en Público te proponemos una serie de citas culturales para enriquecer el alma antes del disloque.

>Libros Mutantes. La semana del libro llega a su fin y qué mejor colofón que la nueva edición de Libros Mutantes Art Book Fair, una feria en la que poder husmear en lo más experimental del panorama editorial internacional. Artefactos diversos, todos ellos provistos de páginas, se darán cita en una feria que no deja indiferentes. Habrá libros de arte, fanzines, fotolibros, revistas, y demás ocurrencias editoriales con o sin grapas. Además, la muchachada podrá disfrutar de charlas, exposiciones, poesía, tecnología, intervenciones y música.

¿Dónde? La Casa Encendida. Ronda de Valencia, 2. Madrid
¿Cuánto? Gratis
¿Cuándo? Hasta el 28 de abril

Liant la Troca

Liant la Troca

>Danza con Liant la Troca. La víspera del Día Internacional de la Danza es buen momento para calentar motores. Ocurrirá en el Castell de Montjuïc, emplazamiento sin par en el que la Asociación Liant la Troca brindará uno de sus espectáculos de danza integrada. Bailarines con diferentes capacidades, tanto artísticas como motrices, sensoriales e intelectuales protagonizarán Carne, Ceniza y Sueño, representación creada específicamente para la ocasión. 

¿Dónde? Castell de Montjuïc. Barcelona.
¿Cuánto? Gratis
¿Cuándo? 28 de abril. De 12 a 13:30 h.

Uno de los espacios ideados por el arquitecto Prada Poole

Uno de los espacios ideados por el arquitecto Prada Poole

>Prada Poole: La arquitectura perecedera de las pompas de jabón. Esta exposición indaga en la obra del arquitecto Prada Poole, artífice y promotor de una arquitectura en la que el material con que está construida da la medida temporal de su propia existencia. Cada edificio se convertiría en una “burbuja” definida según las condiciones físicas y atmosféricas adecuadas al uso al que estuviera destinado.

¿Dónde? Centro Andaluz de Arte Contemporáneo. Américo Vespucio, 2. Sevilla
¿Cuánto? 1,80 euros
¿Cuándo? Hasta el 1 de septiembre

Un fotograma de la peli <3, a cargo de María Antón.

Un fotograma de la peli <3, a cargo de María Antón.

>Proyección de <3. Como hacerle un tajo al amor. Un corte infinitesimal que desvele algo de su esencia; una veta dentro de ese amasijo hecho de lubricidades, deseos y promesas de eternidad. De eso va <3 (DVEIN Films), de eso y de despojar al bicho de discursos heredados; dejarlo en cueros. Solo así podremos desenmascarar a ese sospechoso habitual sublimado hasta la náusea.

¿Dónde? Teatre CCCB. Carrer de Montalegre, 5. Barcelona.
¿Cuánto? 7 euros.
¿Cuándo? 30 de abril a las 18.30 h.

Y además...

>¿Quién es el Sr. Schmitt?. Javier Gutiérrez y Cristina Castaño se ponen a las órdenes de Sergio Peris-Mencheta en un relato original de Sèbastien Thièry. ¿Dónde? Palacio de Festivales de Cantabria. Sala Pereda. Gamazo, s/n. Santander. ¿Cuándo? 27 de abril. 20.30 h ¿Cuánto? De 10 a 25 euros.

>La vida al pie del Caminito del Rey. Una selección de 35 fotografías en gran formato revisitan el rehabilitado Caminito del Rey. ¿Dónde? La Térmica. Avenida de los Guindos, 48. Málaga ¿Cuándo? Hasta 15 de junio. ¿Cuánto? Gratuita.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas