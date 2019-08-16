Público
All Within My Hands Metallica dona 250.000 euros para construir un hospital oncológico para niños en Rumanía

A través de su propia fundación la banda de música reparte fondos sacados de las entradas de sus conciertos.

16/08/2019 - Foto de la donación de Metallica / EUROPA PRESS

La banda estadounidense de heavy metal Metallica donó 250.000 euros a Daruieste Viata (Dar vida), una asociación rumana que está construyendo el primer hospital pediátrico oncológico del país. 

La donación a Daruieste Viata (Dar vida), fundada en 2012, se produjo antes del concierto de la banda del miércoles, el cuarto en el país de la Unión Europea desde 1999, dijo la asociación en su página de Facebook. 

La donación fue hecha a través de la fundación sin fines de lucro de la banda, All Within My Hands, con la que Metallica reparte fondos sacados de un porcentaje de las entradas de sus conciertos.  

De hecho, en su última visita a España el pasado mes de mayo, el grupo donó 68.000 euros en Madrid para la ONG Bokatas, así como 50.000 en Barcelona para las organizaciones Iguales en Acción y Calor en la Noche

Hospital en Bucarest

La construcción del hospital comenzó a mediados de 2018 en Bucarest, uno de los pocos en ser construidos en Rumanía en las últimas tres décadas. Se espera que el proyecto esté listo el año próximo, con donaciones de 260.000 individuos y poco menos de 2.000 compañías por el momento. 

Rumanía tiene una de las infraestructuras menos desarrolladas de la Unión Europea debido a una pobre administración pública, corrupción y burocracia, a pesar de años de fuerte crecimiento económico y miles de millones de euros en financiamiento del bloque europeo. 

El actual Gobierno ha pospuesto repetidamente los planes para construir tres nuevos hospitales regionales para los que la Unión Europea ha destinado fondos.

