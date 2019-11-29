Público
Almodóvar y Leticia Dolera 'Dolor y Gloria', de Almodóvar, y 'Vida perfecta', de Leticia Dolera, acaparan las nominaciones en los Premios Feroz

La película concurre en diez categorías y la serie, en cinco. El filme 'Ventajas de viajar en tren', de Aritz Moreno, aspira a siete galardones; 'El hoyo', de Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, a seis; y 'Lo que arde', de Oliver Laxe, a cinco. La producción televisiva 'Paquita Salas', de Los Javis, repite con cuatro nominaciones, mientras que 'Hierro', de Jorge Coira, obtiene cuatro.

La película Dolor y Gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, y la serie Vida perfecta, de Leticia Dolera, con diez y cinco nominaciones, respectivamente, han sido las más valoradas de la séptima edición de los Premios Feroz, que este año vuelven a Madrid y cuya gala final será el próximo 16 de enero en Alcobendas.

Ventajas de Viajar en tren ha conseguido 7 nominaciones, la ganadora del Festival de Sitges de este año, El hoyo seis y Lo que arde cinco nominaciones.

Los Feroz repiten su predilección por Paquita Salas, que en su tercera temporada consigue 4 nominaciones, mientras que Hierro lo hace con tres.

Leticia Dolera protagoniza y dirige la serie 'Vida perfecta', con cinco nominaciones a los Premios Feroz.

El jurado de los premios, otorgados por la Asociación de Informadores Cinematográficos de España, anunciará los nominados al galardón a Mejor a Documental y al Premio Especial el 19 de diciembre.

