La película Dolor y Gloria, de Pedro Almodóvar, y la serie Vida perfecta, de Leticia Dolera, con diez y cinco nominaciones, respectivamente, han sido las más valoradas de la séptima edición de los Premios Feroz, que este año vuelven a Madrid y cuya gala final será el próximo 16 de enero en Alcobendas.
Ventajas de Viajar en tren ha conseguido 7 nominaciones, la ganadora del Festival de Sitges de este año, El hoyo seis y Lo que arde cinco nominaciones.
Los Feroz repiten su predilección por Paquita Salas, que en su tercera temporada consigue 4 nominaciones, mientras que Hierro lo hace con tres.
El jurado de los premios, otorgados por la Asociación de Informadores Cinematográficos de España, anunciará los nominados al galardón a Mejor a Documental y al Premio Especial el 19 de diciembre.
